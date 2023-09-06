Diego Simeone hints at Yannick Carrasco replacement – summer signing snubbed once again

Earlier this week, Yannick Carrasco’s transfer from Atletico Madrid to Al-Shabab was officially confirmed. The Belgian international becomes to latest high-profile player to make the move to Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, he leaves behind a vacant starting spot at Los Colchoneros.

Carrasco had been the first-choice left wing-back for head coach Diego Simeone. It was a role that he thrived in, especially during the second half of last season, in which Atletico went on an incredible run of form.

With Carrasco gone, Simeone must now select his replacement, and in training on Wednesday, he appeared to hint at his selection. According to MD, Rodrigo Riquelme played on the left during training drills, ahead of Samuel Lino and Javi Galan.

During the tactical test, Galan – who joined from Celta Vigo during the summer – played on the right flank, which suggests that he is far down the pecking order in Simeone’s mind. It is a sad state of affairs for the 28-year-old, who is the only non-injured outfield player yet to play a single minute for Atletico this season.

Simeone is likely to continue working on utilising Riquelme as a left wing-back over the next few days, and the 23-year-old could take up that role for Atletico Madrid when domestic football returns after the international break.