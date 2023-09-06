Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona trio nominated for Kopa Trophy alongside pair of Real Madrid starlets

France Football have announced the nominees for this year’s Kopa Trophy, with Barcelona players hoping to make it a hat-trick of awards. Pedri won it back in 2021, with Gavi collecting the award last year.

Both players have been nominated for this year’s award, alongside fellow Barcelona teammate Alejandro Balde, who is almost expected to be a frontrunner for the Golden Boy award, which began public voting this week.

LaLiga has five nominees in total, with Real Madrid players making up the other two. Jude Bellingham, who joined from Borussia Dortmund this summer, is expected to be a strong contender, while Eduardo Camavinga, who had an excellent 2022-23 campaign, is also up for the award.

It is the testament to the quality of young players in Spanish football that half of the nominees play in LaLiga. There is certainly a strong chance that either a Barcelona or Real Madrid will collect the prestigious award.

