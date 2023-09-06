Barcelona to miss out on €30m Brazilian talent as Chelsea move in

Barcelona’s new Sporting Director Deco is looking to begin his reign by bringing in a new Brazilian gem, but it looks as if they will miss out.

Sport say that Deco had been pursuing 17-year-old talent Gabriel Moscardo of Corinthians. Moscardo has only just broken into the Corinthians team, and has made 11 appearances for their senior side, but is already impressing.

Playing in the pivot position, Moscardo already has others making grand plans for him. Aside from the interest in Moscardo from Europe, Brazil are seemingly planning on having him with them for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he would link up with future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque.

However they look as if Barcelona will not be able to bring that prospective relationship to the Catalan capital. Moscardo’s value has skyrocketed in recent months, and Chelsea are now thought to be moving in on his signature. It is considered only a matter of time before they reach the €30m asking price for Moscardo.

No doubt one of Barcelona’s strategies to compete with the Premier League money is to search for younger talents, especially in South America. However they are not alone, and in order to secure these talents, they will have to first persuade the player, as the likes of Chelsea are looking in the same places. Moscardo would be the fourth Brazilian teenage talent to arrive in London, following Angelo Gabriel, Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington, all three of which Barcelona were linked with.