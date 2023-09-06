Barcelona set out top priority for January transfer window

Barcelona have barely drawn breath since a chaotic deadline day, bringing to an end the transfer window with the additions of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. However new Sporting Director Deco has already set his sights on his top priority.

The Blaugrana brought in Oriol Romeu from Girona this summer to help fill the boots of the departed Sergio Busquets, but MD say that they are not satisfied with that. While Romeu has performed well so far, starting all of their games, they feel that relying on him alone is problematic. Clearly, they do not see Frenkie de Jong being used there whatsoever.

According to their information, Deco has already put together a shortlist, although all but one of them were mentioned earlier this summer before Romeu joined.

The new name is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, who was on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich this summer, but the deal collapsed with Fulham unable to find a replacement. Real Betis’ midfielder Guido Rodriguez is another option, while Benfica’s Florentino Luis and Arsenal’s Jorginho are also been watched by Deco.

The numbers being mentioned in conjunction with Palhinha’s move were around the €90m mark, which would make the idea of Barcelona being in the race for his signature rather absurd.

Betis may be open to selling Rodriguez, but will no doubt demand a reasonable fee for the Argentine, who has turned 29. The most likely looks to be Jorginho, who has lost prominence at Arsenal following the signing of Declan Rice. the 31-year-old is also out of contract next summer.

Equally, Barcelona do intend on bringing in forward Vitor Roque from Athletic Paranaense, with a €30m plus €31m in variables fee agreed. They will also have to clear space in their salary limit in order to make that happen.