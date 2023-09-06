Barcelona defender sets lofty season objectives – “We will try to win everything”

After a frustrating start to life at Barcelona, in which a foot injury scuppered his pre-season playing time, Inigo Martinez finally made his debut during Sunday’s victory over Osasuna at El Sadar.

Martinez was only registered days before the clash, having signed from fellow LaLiga side Athletic Club on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract in Bilbao.

Speaking of his move to Barcelona, Martinez told Sport that it was a simple decision to swap the Basque country for Catalonia.

“It is an opportunity that rarely comes around. I was at a time when I had been competing in LaLiga for many years, and I needed a change. Barcelona came and were interested from the beginning. When a top club comes for you – and you have been fighting for many years, and with the age that I am – it is much easier to make the decision.”

Speaking of Barcelona’s aims for this season, Martinez chose to aim high.

“We’re competing for LaLiga at the moment, so we’re just focusing on those games. When the Champions League arrives, the coach will tell us what he has to say, but it is clear that competing in the Champions League and even winning it must be our goal, despite having a lot of change and a lot of young players. We know that winning it will be very difficult, but we have the team to do it. We will go for everything.”

Martinez is right in the sense that Barcelona have a very strong squad, and one that is capable of winning multiple major trophies throughout the season. Whether they are able to do so remains to be seen.