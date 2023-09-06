Barcelona create new role for Bojan Krkic to be announced next week

Retired Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic has returned to the club for the first time since his move to Stoke City was made permanent just over a decade ago.

Bojan was the youngest player to debut for the Blaugrana at 17 when he burst onto the scene, scoring goals with ease during his first forays into senior football, but lost ended up leaving on numerous loan deals, before eventually landing in the Premier League.

This year he surprised many by retiring at the age of 32 after a spell with Vissel Kobe in Japan. Bojan admitted that he would be interested in working in football at his farewell event.

MD say his role be announced next week. Bojan has joined Sporting Director Deco’s team, which will be explained as part of a reorganisation of the sporting structure.

Bojan’s main role will be looking after the young players and helping them adapt to the demands of senior football. The players who go out on loan will maintain relations with Bojan, after the club noticed that at times players felt somewhat abandoned during their loan spells. He will keep track of their progress too, taking on a responsibility that already exists at most major clubs.

Youngsters that come into the first team at a young age will also have Bojan on hand to help with their adaptation. Better than most, he will be aware of the pressure and challenges that come with sudden fame and an introduction into a professional dressing room. Currently the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal or Diego Kochen would benefit from his expertise. They say he will also help out at the Cadete B side, or under-17s.

The Catalan-Serbian has been open about his mental battles following his breakthrough into the first team, suffering from panic attacks that impacted his career. He was set to go to Euro 2008 with the ultimately victorious Spain squad, but told Manager Luis Aragones that he did not feel he could.