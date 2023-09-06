Atletico Madrid stalwarts return to training after respective injuries

Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Numerous first team players have been struck down in recent weeks, two of which being club stalwarts Koke Resurreccion and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Koke pulled up with an injury during Atletico’s LaLiga opener against Granada, while Gimenez has found to have a stress fracture in his tibia during pre-season.

The good news for Atletico is that both players have returned to light training this week, as reported by MD. However, it is Gimenez that is closer to making a comeback to the matchday squad, as he is further ahead in his recovery.

Gimenez could join full training by next week, with Atletico will take more precautions with Koke. They had hoped to have their club captain back for the match against Valencia, but at this stage, this looks unlikely.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone will be desperate to get both players back to full fitness over the next few weeks. If Los Colchoneros are to make a sustained challenge for the LaLiga title this season, it is imperative that they keep players like Koke and Gimenez fit.