Antoine Griezmann admits that he had options to leave Atletico Madrid this summer

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he received interest this summer, but was clear that he wanted to remain at Los Colchoneros.

Griezmann made his move from Barcelona permanent this summer in exchange for €20m, following an agreement struck last October. Since, he has gone from strength to strength back in Madrid. Becoming the heartbeat of the side, he led their charge in the second half of the season, scoring 15 goals and giving 16 assists, the most productive player in La Liga.

However amid rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia, Griezmann told GFFN that he had interest this summer.

“There were calls and contacts, I was focused on my club, I’m 15 goals away from the record for the club’s all-time top scorer. It’s as I told my sister: I’m not moving, I’m staying here.”

Griezmann has his sights firmly set on that target, and it would be a brave person that bet against him.

“I’m going to try and break the record, it’s taken a while to reinstate myself in the eyes of the fans – it isn’t the moment to leave.”

Recent reports have emerged claiming that Los Colchoneros are concerned Griezmann may consider a move to MLS in the near future, although he has a contract until 2026.

Sport say Los Rojiblancos are already keeping an eye on Juventus star Federico Cheisa as a potential long-term replacement, although it seems unlikely Atletico would be willing to part with the supposed €60m it would cost to buy him.

Naturally, plenty can change in the space of six months, but it seems probable that Atletico have Griezmann for at least one more season beyond this one. The French international is at the peak of his powers, and unless another European superpower comes in with a major offer, Griezmann will likely stay. Even if they do, Griezmann may not want to leave his comfort zone after it worked out so poorly at Barcelona.