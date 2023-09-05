Real Madrid

WATCH: Jude Bellingham pulls off matador trick during Real Madrid match with defender

Real Madrid‘s star signing of the summer was undoubtedly Jude Bellingham, but not in Florentino Perez’s wildest dreams would he have thought that Bellingham would start this well.

Bellingham has five goals and an assist in four games so far, making him top scorer in La Liga so far. His goals have also fired Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table, as the only side left in the division with a perfect record.

In his home debut against Getafe, Bellingham continued his love-in with the Real Madrid fans, delighting the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham has so far stood out for his technical quality, but against Getafe he showed he was not willing to back down in the face of confrontation.

However the highlight of the clips of Bellingham to emerge was no doubt his acting out the role of a matador, sending defenders in the wrong direction with his run, shouting at the defender Stefan Mitrovic in the process.

It’s a video that has done the rounds on Twitter since. Bellingham would go on to top off these antics with a 95th minute winner to seal the match 2-1.

