WATCH: Getafe fans give Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood hero’s welcome

Getafe sealed a controversial move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on transfer deadline day, and have given him a warm welcome.

Greenwood, 21, has been out of the game for some time after Manchester United suspended him following video footage emerged of him appearing to sexually assault his girlfriend. A court case was opened, but all charges were dropped.

New side Getafe held an open training session on Tuesday, where fans could meet and see their players. Greenwood’s reputation, which has been severely damaged by in England, appears not to be a problem for Los Azulones. He was given a warm welcome to Getafe, with fans cheering his goals in training and asking for his shirt.

After the training session, Greenwood took pictures with and signed merchandise for Getafe fans, in particular children.

Following the Luis Rubiales scandal in Spain, many have been surprised with the lack of backlash that Getafe have received for the move from both their own fans and elsewhere. Naturally, the two cases are not the same, but Getafe President Angel Torres was one of the first to demand Rubiales’ resignation, but took the stance that Greenwood was innocent until proven guilty.