Vinicius Junior giving Real Madrid hope of injury return for major clash

Real Madrid have been fired to the top of the La Liga table by Jude Bellingham, who now sits proudly atop the Pichichi table too with five goals in four games. Yet no doubt Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to see star forward Vinicius Junior back as soon as possible.

Vinicius went down with a muscle tear against Celta Vigo two weekends previously at Balaidos, and was ruled out for six weeks, although initial reports claimed it could be as little as four.

The Brazilian is working hard to get back to full fitness as per Marca, and only intends to be out for a month if he can help it. His aim is to return in time for the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano on either the 23rd or the 24th of September. At a minimum he was expected to be out until their clash with Osasuna a week later.

It would be no surprise to see Vinicius return ahead of schedule. His fitness has always been one of the most impressive aspects about his game, often receiving rough treatment from defenders but rarely suffering for it. Despite being one of their most explosive players, he played more minutes than anyone else for Real Madrid last season. Nevertheless, Ancelotti will also be aware that he cannot afford to lose him for a longer stretch of the season by rushing him back.