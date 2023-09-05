The top 10 free agents remaining on the transfer market

The transfer market slammed shut on Friday last week across most European leagues, meaning that the only way of recruiting players from now on will be signing them on a free until January.

Several sides are still casting around for what they might be able to pick up on the cheap, while others have already moved. In the case of Sevilla, they brought in Mariano Diaz on Saturday, before signing Sergio Ramos on Monday.

There are still a number of names still available as free agents though. MD have detailed the top 10, ranked on their Transfermarkt value:

1- David de Gea

A move to Saudi Arabia looks most likely. Unless a major side in Europe suffers a significant goalkeeping injury in the coming weeks, de Gea will face taking a step down in terms of wages or level.

2- Jesse Lingard

Reportedly considered by Real Betis had they not signed Ez Abde, Lingard seems more likely to return to England in some capacity. The 30-year-old left Nottingham Forest last season.

3- Roberto Pereyra

At 32, the former Juventus midfielder is entering the late stages of his career, but still made 13 goal contributions last season for Udinese. They are attempting to bring him back, but Besiktas have also been linked.

4- Xeka

The Portuguese midfielder saw little action for Rennes last season, but at just 28 has plenty of football left in him. Celta Vigo have been linked.

5- Oussama Idrissi

The 27-year-old former Sevilla winger was released by the club on transfer deadline day in order to make space for others. He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Cadiz and then Feyenoord.

6- Eden Hazard

The former Real Madrid record-signing is still at a loose end this summer, but rather than reports of him joining another club, the current consensus is that he is considering retirement.

7- Anwar El Ghazi

11 goal contributions at PSV Eindhoven last season were not enough for them to consider keeping him. Released on the first of September, Everton and Aston Villa have been mentioned as potential destinations.

8- Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Celta have also been linked with a move for Gbamin, who terminated his deal with Everton at the end of the window. The 27-year-old is on the hunt for a new club now.

9- Axel Tuanzebe

Injury-prone Tuanzebe was on loan at Stoke City last season but barely played and was released by Manchester United during the summer.

10- Santi Mina

Mina has been linked with a move to Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria in recent days. The 27-year-old is also facing a potential four years in jail for rape, but is appealing the court’s decision.