Spanish Football Federation planning clear-out of referees

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are planning on extending the sweeping changes they have declared towards the referees in Spain.

According to Marca, Interim President Pedro Rocha wants to add the refereeing department to the changes he is making, following the sacking of Jorge Vilda, Spain’s women’s manager.

Head of the Referees Technical Committee (CTA) Luis Medina Cantalejo could be the next to follow. He and the current administration are also closely linked with suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales, but the smear of the Negreira case is also a reason to change course. It is also noted that Real Madrid have been a frequent and vocal detractor of the current leadership.

It could result in changes to how referees are assessed, selected for games and even which referees are used in La Liga.

The latest in the Negreira case purporting to the CTA is the investigation suspects that it did not operate impartially while Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira was in office.