Spanish Football Federation apologise in statement, demand immediate resolution to Luis Rubiales situation

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have released a statement apologising for the behaviour of suspended President Luis Rubiales.

Interim President Pedro Rocha penned an open letter on behalf of the RFEF for Rubiales’ behaviour, claiming that it ‘does not represent the values’ of the RFEF. They also asked for an immediate resolution to Rubiales’ situation, pressuring him to resign from his position publicly for a second time.

🚨 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | La RFEF pide disculpas al mundo del fútbol y al conjunto de la sociedad. ℹ️ Léelo aquí: https://t.co/AYEiuj35yn pic.twitter.com/Ntcpzob9BE — RFEF (@rfef) September 5, 2023

Rocha asks that the football world, FIFA, UEFA, FN, and especially the Spanish national team, to who the letter was addressed, that they forgive the enormous damage caused, and attribute Rubiales’ behaviour solely to him as a result.

The letter, which lasts three pages, finishes congratulating La Roja for their World Cup victory again, but also demands better governance and improved direction. They ask that the RFEF are trusted to make the necessary changes in the coming days.

While the message is conciliatory from Rocha, the proof will be in his actions. It is true that it is not a matter strictly within Rocha’s control, but the RFEF have not moved to remove Rubiales via a vote of no confidence. Spain Coach Jorge Vilda is thought to be on the brink of losing his job too, but as of yet, not actual changes have been made, 16 days down the line.