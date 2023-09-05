Spain sack World Cup-winning Manager Jorge Vilda following kiss scandal

Spain have sacked Jorge Vilda, 16 days after managing them to World Cup triumph in New Zealand for the first time.

Vilda had been in the position for eight years, but had never got past the quarter-final stage of a tournament until last month, when Spain came out victorious over England in the final.

The RFEF have dismissed Vilda after much speculation that they would do so. Last year he was at the heart of a dispute with 15 players that stepped down from the national team, demanding more professionalism.

Vilda was also thought to be one of suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales‘ closest allies, having pressured his own player Jenni Hermoso and her family in order to come out in support of him, following his non-consensual kiss of Hermoso. He would later condemn ‘all misogynistic acts’, but not Rubiales, and neither would he support Hermoso.

After 79 Spain players said they would not play unless changes were made at the top of the organisation, Interim President Pedro Rocha has taken the decision to remove him from his duties. Earlier in the day, Rocha had released a statement apologising on behalf of the Federation for Rubiales’ behaviour, and promising better governance going forward.

Favourites for the job are Montse Tome, his assistant manager, while Levante boss Sanchez Vera and under-19s Coach Sonia Bermudez have also been suggested.