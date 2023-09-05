Spain could appoint first woman head coach to replace Jorge Vilda as favourite emerges

On Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation announced that Jorge Vilda had been sacked as head coach of the Spanish women’s team, just weeks after they won the Women’s World Cup for the very first time.

The decision came amid the continued controversy over suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who kissed La Roja star Jenni Hermoso without consent after the World Cup victory. Vilda was said to have been one of Rubiales’ closest allies.

Attention will now turn towards who will replace Vilda as Spain head coach, and Diario AS say that Montse Tome is currently the leading candidate. Tome had been assistant coach to Vilda for the last three years, before she resigned in the wake of the scandal involving Rubiales.

It may well be that Tome agrees to take on the role if Rubiales is officially let go as RFEF President, which has yet to happen. If she does become the new head coach, she would become the first ever women to take charge of any senior Spain side.