Sevilla ultras release statement against Sergio Ramos signing – ‘lack of respect’

Sevilla have signed Sergio Ramos in what for many is a fairytale return to the club he grew up at, and left 18 years ago for Real Madrid. Yet the Sevilla hardcore are not on board with his return.

Ramos and the Sevilla fans have had a fraught relationship with the former Real Madrid captain ever since he left for the Spanish capital on the final day of the transfer window in 2005.

Talking about his grandfather, who is a Sevilla fan, Ramos was reduced to tears. The 37-year-old also put out a video apology to the fans upon arrival at the club, but nevertheless, the Biris Norte group, Sevilla Ultras which sit behind the goal, have released a statement condemning the signing.

They claim that even the suggestion of Ramos’ signing was a ‘lack of respect towards the values of that have made this club great’, manifesting their discontent with the board, President Jose Castro and Sporting Director Victor Orta.

They accuse the directors involved of ‘thinking only of personal or financial interests’ in making the signing, making it clear that ‘we are not like them’.

Ramos in fact is barely mentioned, with the Biris Norte making reference to the disrespect he has shown to the club in the past – most of their ire is directed at those in charge of the club. Even so, Sevilla fans are clear to differentiate their support for the team and their views on the team, generally saving any abuse or whistles for before or after the match. It would be no surprise if Ramos is the conduit for their rage though.