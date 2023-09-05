Real Madrid push back return date for Vinicius Junior as precautions are taken over hamstring issue

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious ACL injury just days before the campaign began, and Eder Militao did similar on the opening matchday against Athletic Club.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Vinicius Junior tore his hamstring during Real Madrid’s victory over Celta Vigo on matchday three, and the expected lay-off time for the Brazilian has been set at around six weeks.

There has been talk of Vinicius being available for the Madrid derby later this month, but as Diario AS have reported, Real Madrid do not want to rush the 22-year-old back to action. As such, they are hoping to have him for the trip to Sevilla, which takes place four weeks later.

Vinicius’ recovery is going as planned: he has been undergoing rehabilitation at Valdebabas, and he was even spotted as last weekend’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, near the city of Milan.

Real Madrid have yet to feel much of an effect due to Vinicius’ absence, and his replacement against Getafe (Joselu) scored in that match. Even so, he is one of their most important players, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be awaiting his return.