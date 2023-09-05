Real Madrid star expected Kylian Mbappe to join from PSG during summer transfer window

One of the leading transfer sagas of the summer transfer window revolved around Kylian Mbappe. In July, the 24-year-old was transfer-listed by Paris Saint-Germain over his decision not to sign a new contract, and it looked almost certain that he would leave.

PSG pushed to sell Mbappe, although the player himself showed no signs of leaving. He wanted to see out the final year of his contract, and at this stage, it looks like he will get that wish, and he has since been re-integrated into first team plans at the French champions.

However, Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract, although there are reports that he is in talks with PSG over extending his current deal, which would shatter Real Madrid’s hopes of signing him as a free agent next summer.

When PSG were pushing for Mbappe’s exit, there were numerous rumours that Real Madrid would look to make a move this summer, although they failed to materialise in the end. Even current Los Blancos stars thought Mbappe would be joining, which Dani Carvajal admitted when he spoke to Relevo.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say that we didn’t talk about the Mbappe situation. There were all kinds of opinions during pre-season. Some thought he was coming, some didn’t.”

“I thought he was coming when it was announced that he didn’t travel to PSG’s Japan tour. At the moment when he was left out of the tour, we saw his signing to be close. Then it seems that everything changed, and he did not come.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do end up signing Mbappe next summer. This saga has been ongoing for multiple years now, and it’s safe to say that at this stage, a resolution is no closer to being known.