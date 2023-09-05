Real Betis summer signing was “desperate” to leave Leeds United according to Sporting Director

Ramon Planes, who joined Real Betis as their new Sporting Director towards the back-end of last season, had a very successful first transfer window at the club. Several new signings arrived which have strengthened Manuel Pellegrini’s squad as they look to have a successful season.

One of those to join Betis this summer was Marc Roca. The former Espanyol and Bayern Munich midfielder arrived from Leeds United on a season-long loan deal, following the English side’s relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking to Marca on Betis’ transfer window, Planes revealed the circumstances of Roca’s arrival, in which he revealed that the player was very keen to make the move.

“He was desperate, he called every day. He left Leeds because of a good contract situation. I had to regularly tell him to calm down, and that we were going to get the deal done.

“Marc is a boy who’s going to give us a lot. When the possibility came up, (Pellegrini) immediately told us yes. He knew him, and he knew that Marc was going to help a lot this season.”

There is a strong chance that Roca returns to Leeds next summer when his loan deal with Real Betis expires, although it sounds like he would rather remain in Andalusia. It remains to be seen whether that proves to be the case.