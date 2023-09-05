Manchester United amongst four offers Joao Felix turned down in order to join Barcelona

Barcelona closed the signings of ‘Los Joaos’ – Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo – and since there have only been positive noises coming out of the local press. It looked as if Felix was short of options this summer, choosing to hold out for a move to Barcelona on loan with just hours to go. Yet MD claim he turned down as many as four serious offers to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

It had been reported that Felix would have moved to Saudi Arabia on loan if the Barcelona deal could not have been completed. The offer was from Al Hilal, but that was before they made their move for Neymar Junior.

Barcelona are only set to pay Felix €400k this year, while he also agreed to extend his contract and half his salary at Atletico this season in order to reduce the financial hit for his parent club.

🚨 João Félix received offers from Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Al-Hilal, but told all of them: 'No, thanks, I want to go to Barça and I'll wait for them'. @ffpolo 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/s0QEdGG1Q3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 5, 2023

No doubt if he had moved to the Premier League, then he likely would have been in line for more money. Their information is that not only Aston Villa, as was frequently reported, but also Manchester United and Liverpool were interested in his signature.

Now it will be on Felix to prove himself at Barcelona. The only rough fit for him in Xavi Hernandez’s system looks to be to the left of Robert Lewandowski, where Xavi generally employs a fourth midfielder, or has the option of Ferran Torres, who has been in fine form at the start of the season. Felix will have to show the work rate that he struggled to under Diego Simeone if he does take that role on the left too.