“Leader, talent, wall” – Alejandro Balde runs the rule over Barcelona’s summer signings

Barcelona had a very successful transfer window on a number of fronts. Head coach Xavi Hernandez’s squad has improved upon, and the club was also able to improve its financial state, which was imperative.

Barcelona’s squad can now be considered one of the strongest in Europe, with quality and experience having been added during the summer. On paper, they should be able to compete on all fronts, especially in LaLiga and the Champions League.

Alejandro Balde has had the opportunity to train and play alongside the majority of Barcelona’s summer signings, and he gave his assessment of them to MD using just one-word answers.

Ilkay Gundogan – Leader

Joao Felix – Talent

Joao Cancelo – Top

Inigo Martinez – Wall

Oriol Romeu – Wall

Barcelona will be expecting big things this season, and rightfully so. Domestic and continental success is certainly achievable, and winning at least one trophy will be a minimum requirement for Xavi and his squad.

