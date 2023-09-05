LaLiga recommend ex-Barcelona director to succeed Luis Rubiales as RFEF President

Last month, Mateu Alemany left his role as Barcelona’s Director of Football. despite still having almost 12 months left on his current contract. His departure coincided with the arrival of Deco as the club’s new Sporting Director.

As a result, Alemany is currently out of work, although he may not be for long. In fact, he could be set to take the top job in Spanish football: President of the RFEF.

This is because, according to Radio MARCA, LaLiga have recommended Alemany become the new President of the Spanish Federation, replacing Luis Rubiales, who is currently suspended as a result of the kiss scandal with Spain star Jenni Hermoso.

🚨 ¡𝑵𝑶𝑻𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨 𝑮𝑶𝑳𝑬𝑺! 🚨 👔 Mateu Alemany es la opción de @LaLiga a la presidencia de la @rfef 😱 📞 @Tebasjavier ha llamado personalmente ‼️ 🎙️ Con @pedropparrado 🔛 pic.twitter.com/jdAPwfyYmm — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) September 4, 2023

LaLiga’s decision is said to have come from their own President, Javier Tebas, who has been in contact with Alemany on several occasions over the years.

It remains to be seen whether Alemany does indeed emerge as a candidate to replace Rubiales, but Barcelona will certainly welcome it if so.