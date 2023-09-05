La Liga assign Joao Felix salary limit hit 10 times actual Barcelona salary

According to reports in Spain, Joao Felix will not be earning all that much from his loan move to Barcelona, but he will carry a much more significant hit to their salary limit.

Sport reference Cope’s information that Felix will only earn €400k from Barcelona, and corroborate from their own sources. They say that Felix was well aware that he would earn very little for this season, but that it was the only method that he could make to it Montjuic.

The implication was that Felix would earn whatever was left of the salary limit, in this case €400k, but La Liga will account for his salary limit as €4m. As per MD, La Liga have calculated the amount (€8m net) based on a number of factors, including age, his wages at Atletico Madrid, the cost of the player, release clause and market situation.

It is worth remembering that Barcelona loaned out Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and sold Ez Abde in the closing stages of the market, perhaps with a view to ensuring that Felix and Joao Cancelo could be opened at the end of the transfer window.