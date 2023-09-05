Kylian Mbappe gives up enormous loyalty bonuses at Paris Saint-Germain – report

Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to bring back Kylian Mbappe into the fold did not come without a cost to the French superstar, as per the latest in France.

Mbappe had been separated from the first team, with PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi publicly declaring that either he must renew his deal or accept a move elsewhere.

As things stand, neither has happened, but Mbappe is back with the side. L’Equipe, as carried by Sport, say that Mbappe has given up some of his substantial loyalty bonuses in order to facilitate his return. Commonly estimated to be between €60-80m, the French outlet claim it will save PSG around €100m.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that PSG and Mbappe are now in talks over a renewal, but both Romano and L’Equipe say no deal is close.

If Mbappe were to renew with PSG, even with an exit clause that allows Real Madrid to sign him at a reduced price, it is not hard to imagine that Los Blancos are the ones to end the saga. With Jude Bellingham stealing the spotlight currently, Real Madrid may decide that a different forward with less gravity is more beneficial.