Kepa Arrizabalaga opens up on Real Madrid move – “When I got the call, I didn’t have to think twice”

In the last few weeks, Real Madrid have had desperate lucks when it comes to injuries. Vinicius Junior suffered a hamstring tear at the end of last month, but more seriously, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both suffered serious ACL injuries suring the summer.

Courtois’ injury happened days before the start of the new season, and it meant that Real Madrid were forced to enter the market for a new number one, with backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin unfancied by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid opted for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Speaking to Marca, the 28-year-old opened up on his move to the Spanish capital, which included turning down Bayern Munich.

“Everything happened very fast. It’s true that (Mauricio) Pochettino wanted me to stay at Chelsea and told me that I was going to play, and that he trusted me. However, I thought a change would suit me. I wanted a change. Thomas Tuchel called me. I was close to going to Bayern Munich.

“In the end, Real Madrid is Real Madrid. When Real Madrid calls you, you don’t have to think twice. It is a great joy (to be here) and an exciting challenge.”

Kepa will be a crucial player for Real Madrid this season, and he will also be for Spain, where he is also first-choice keeper. He is line to be between the sticks for the matches against Georgia (on Friday) and Cyprus (next Tuesday).