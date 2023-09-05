Jude Bellingham continues to delight Real Madrid fans – ‘This is what it means’

Rarely has any player endeared themselves to their new fans in such a short amount of time. Yet the 20-year-old superstar Jude Bellingham has taken barely four games to place himself firmly in the hearts of Madridistas, and he hadn’t even played at the Santiago Bernabeu until Saturday.

His lightning start to life in Spain has been the difference for Real Madrid in their opening four matches, providing five goals, an assist and three points in every match so far.

If he hadn’t already done enough, against Getafe on Saturday he notched a 95th-minute winner in his first home match, sending the Bernabeu into raptures.

The following day, he would continue his love-in with the fans, responding to a video posted on Twitter. In the video, an 85-year-old grandfather is surprised with a trip to the freshly renovated Bernabeu.

In the video it states that he did not want to die without seeing the Bernabeu again, returning for the first time in 30 years, reducing him to tears in the process.

“This is what it means, absolutely love this,” responded Bellingham from his Twitter account.

This is what it means! Absolutely love this!🤍🥲 https://t.co/cJVgyzcTtq — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) September 3, 2023

No doubt it will only further engraciate him with a fanbase that has embraced him from the first moment he arrived. Madridismo may not have had a star striker to arrive in place of Karim Benzema this summer, but they have fallen firmly in love with their new goalscorer, Bellingham.