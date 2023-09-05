Jorge Vilda speaks after being sacked as Spain head coach – “I have been dismissed unfairly”

On Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation announced that Jorge Vilda, head coach of the Spain women’s team, has been sacked with immediate effect.

It comes amid the continued fallout into the kiss scandal involving suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales. Vilda was said to be one of Rubiales’ closest allies in the Federation.

Speaking to El Larguero (via Marca) on his dismissal, Vilda felt that the decision made was harsh and unjustified. He also did not foresee it coming.

“I’m as good as you can be after being a world champion. However, I think that I have been dismissed unfairly.

“I didn’t expect to be sacked. I had already begun preparing my new ideas for the team. I saw myself with strength and desire to coach the team in the Nations League, and at the Olympic Games next year.”

Vilda also gave his thoughts on the announcement of Montse Tome as his replacement. The 41-year-old, who has Vilda’s assistant for the last three years, becomes the first women to coach the Spanish national team side.

“I have congratulated her. She has the ability to do very well in the role. I have left behind a recognisable style of play and an excellent methodology for her to use. Let her take advantage of it. She’s prepared and she’s going to do well.”

Spain will certainly be moving in a new direction following the dismissal of Vilda, who will now begin his search for a new position.