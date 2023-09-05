Gavi forced to wear helmet during Spain training as protection for injury sustained playing for Barcelona

With domestic football now on a break for the next two weeks, international matches are now preparing to be played over the next few days.

Spain are in action, with Luis de la Fuente’s side facing off against Georgia on Friday and Cyprus next Tuesday. The squad have been training ahead of these matches, and there has been a rather amusing sight during these sessions.

Gavi has been spotted wearing a helmet during Tuesday’s training session, although it is not for fun, but rather to protect from an injury.

Gavi with a helmet is probably even more aggressive. pic.twitter.com/vqpkhHANRw — Football España (@footballespana_) September 5, 2023

The 19-year-old suffered an ear injury during Barcelona’s victory over Sunday, as reported by Relevo. Staples were required to treat the issue, and in order to avoid these from coming out, Gavi is wearing a helmet.

It seems like a rather small issue for Gavi, but both Barcelona and Spain will be wary of aggravating it. As such, precautions are being taken, and rightly so.