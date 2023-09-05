First manager falls in La Liga as former Barcelona boss bites the dust at Villarreal

Villarreal have become the first club to sack their manager in La Liga this season dismissing Quique Setien after just four matches, which have seen the Yellow Submarine pick up one win and three defeats.

Setien was appointed in October of last season, and was on the brink of the sack just five games into his tenure, before turning things around. His job security came into question again last March, and despite a disappointing Europa Conference League exit to Anderlecht, he led Villarreal to a fifth-place finish, having taken over with them ninth.

President Fernando Roig had given him a contract for two years, but he will not make the 12-month mark after defeats to Real Betis, Barcelona and Cadiz put paid to his job.

Villarreal have announced that Miguel Angel Tena, Director of Football, will take interim charge of the position while they look for a new manager.

Setien is said to have had differences with several heavyweights in the dressing room throughout his tenure, with some senior figures asking Roig for action just weeks after he was appointed. In particular, Dani Parejo has admitted that his relations with Setien were never the best, while the likes of Etienne Capoue and Raul Albiol have seen their roles reduced.