Favourites list for Villlarreal job headed by former Real Madrid manager

Villarreal are the first La Liga team to look for a new manager this season, after dismissing Quique Setien just four games into the new campaign.

The Yellow Submarine sacked Setien following differences with the veterans in the dressing room, despite President Fernando Roig backing him at the end of last season.

Setien had been on the brink last season on multiple occasions, with Girona Manager Michel Sanchez and Bournemouth Coach Andoni Iraola both linked with the position. However with Iraola only recently arrived at the Cherries, and Michel unable to manage twice in La Liga during a single season, they will after to look for new options.

Director of Football Miguel Angel Tena will take over on an interim basis, as they look for a new coach. Former Sevilla, Wolves, Spain and Real Madrid Manager Julen Lopetegui has been suggested as an alternative. He was due to start the season with Wolves, but left just 9 days ahead of the Premier League season.

Relevo mention him alongside ex-Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia, who is currently without a job. Meanwhile former River Plate icon Marcelo Gallardo is also available, and is looking for his first job since leaving Argentina.

Undoubtedly Gallardo has the best track record of the three. He enjoyed almost unparalleled success with River, performing both in the league and in cup competitions over a lengthy eight years at the Monumental.

Lopetegui has shown his upside in Europe though, taking Sevilla to three fourth-place finishes in a row, as well as a Europa League triumph. Roig may be attracted by the success and a familiarity at a similar level. Gracia on the other hand is highly experience, but his CV cannot measure up to the other two.