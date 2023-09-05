Fabrizio Romano shuts down Saudi Arabia exit reports for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid sealed two exits on deadline day, and while Saudi Arabian clubs are still active, they do not expect any more movement.

Recent reports from Fichajes have claimed that David Alaba could be the target of an approach from the Middle East and Al Ittihad, with €40m on the table for Los Blancos, and €25m per year for Alaba himself.

Their latest is that they are willing to increase their offer, and reach €55m for the 31-year-old Austrian. However Fabrizio Romano has shut down reports of any approach, and claimed that even if Los Balncos were to entertain an offer, Alaba is content in the Spanish capital. The Saudi transfer window ends on Thursday.

Told rumors about David Alaba and Saudi's Al Ittihad are 100% wide of mark. No chance for Alaba to leave Real Madrid or for Real Madrid to let David leave, not even for crazy bid ⚪️⛔️ Alaba loves Real Madrid, loves the city and the club. No chance to leave at all. pic.twitter.com/hP61GsUyk2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

Real Madrid are not in a position where they need to bring in cash, and while some of the offers from Saudi Arabia reach obscene levels, for sides like Real Madrid, it asks questions about their purpose. They might be able to make a significant profit on Alaba in a deal that makes business sense, and perhaps reinvest it well – but ultimately their purpose has to be to win games.