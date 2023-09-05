Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe is in talks over Paris Saint-Germain contract extension

Real Madrid did not, or at least not successfully, lurch into action in the final moments of transfer window in order to bring Kylian Mbappe in from Paris Saint-Germain. In the meantime, contract talks for Mbappe are back on the table.

It appeared as if Mbappe had made up his mind that he would be staying at PSG this summer, but would not be signing a new deal. Having first been exiled from the first team, and then returning to the side, Mbappe appears much happier.

Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside exclusively on their Substack that Mbappe was now in talks over a new deal with his side.

“He’s finally in conversations with the club, something that in June and July didn’t happen. Mbappe’s camp is speaking to PSG about future and an extension is being discussed, nothing completed yet.”

“Also terms of a potential extension are going to be be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024.”

Separate reports have emerged claiming that Real Madrid will require Mbappe not to have signed a new deal, and to be available to negotiate on a free for next summer when January rolls around, should he have any intention of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has rubbed up no end of Real Madrid fans with his U-turn last season and the constant rumours over his future this summer too. It may be that he is simply keeping his options open, but no doubt the news will not be given a warm welcome in Madrid.