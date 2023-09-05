Barcelona’s Ez Abde buyback clause only available until 2025 – Fabrizio Romano

One of the big deals to come out of the final days of the summer transfer window saw Ez Abde complete a shock move to Real Betis. Barcelona allowed the 21-year-old to leave the club on a permanent basis, although they only received €7.5m, despite offers of €20m from Premier League clubs.

As part of the deal with Betis for Abde, Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on clause, meaning that they would receive half of any transfer fee should the young winger leave Los Verdiblancos in the future.

However, they also retained a buyback clause, set at €20m, which could be a very good deal if Abde kicks on during his time at Betis. Despite this, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a clock on Barcelona’s buyback clause, as it can only be activated before the end of the summer transfer window in 2025.

Understand Barça’s buy back clause for Ez Abde from Betis will only be valid in the next two years; summer 2024 or summer 2025. ⚡️🇲🇦 ℹ️ Buy back clause value fixed at €20m. Barça also have 50% sell on clause as they sold Abde for €7.5m fee, top deal completed by Ramón Planes. pic.twitter.com/ECCoHNrGcM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

Whether Barcelona are able to activate the clause by then could depend on their financial situation, which was significantly improved this summer. Until that day comes, Betis will hope that Abde proves to be an excellent signing for them, and they are sure to enjoy him.