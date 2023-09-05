Barcelona star wants Lamine Yamal expectations to be managed – “He is only a boy”

The biggest breakthrough young talent of the 2023-24 LaLiga season so far has undoubtedly been Lamine Yamal. The youngster became Barcelona’s youngest ever player last season, and he has become a regular starter under head coach Xavi Hernandez in this campaign.

Yamal’s performances for Barcelona earned him a call-up to the senior Spain squad, and he could become the country’s youngest ever full internationalist if he plays against either Georgia or Cyprus.

Despite Yamal’s meteoric rise, those close to him are hoping to have expectations managed. Speaking in an interview with Sport, Barcelona and Spain teammate Alejandro Balde is demanding patience for Yamal.

“Lamine is only a boy, he is 16 years old. You have to go little by little with him. He will demonstrate the quality that he has.”

Balde also gave an insight into the type of character that Yamal is.

“Lamine is a very quiet child. I’ve known him for a long time at La Masia. We’ve grown pretty much together. He is a happy, cheerful boy, he likes jokes very much.”

Yamal certainly appears to be a very grounded person, and this will be essential in order for expectations to be managed. Barcelona will also be wary of the extra pressure that will be placed on their star youngster.