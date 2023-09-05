Barcelona star competing with Jude Bellingham to become European Golden Boy for 2023

Barcelona have had remarkable success in the European Golden Boy award of late. Pedri won the award in 2021, with Gavi doing so in 2022.

They could make it a hat-trick this year, with voting for the 2023 European Golden Boy currently underway. Alejandro Balde is up for the award, while Gavi could go back-to-back after being nominated once again. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is also in contention.

According to MD, Balde is currently one of the favourites to pick up the award. The 19-year-old became Barcelona’s first-choice left-back last season, ousting the iconic figure of Jordi Alba, who had held the position upon joining from Valencia in 2012.

Balde will face fierce competition from El Clasico rival Jude Bellingham, who has made an incredible start to his Real Madrid career. The pair are expected to finish inside the top three when voting closes, although it remains to be seen who it is that gets top spot.

If Balde does pick up the award, Barcelona would have four Golden Boy winners in their squad (Pedri, Gavi and also Joao Felix, who won the award in 2019). It shows the quality of younger players that head coach Xavi Hernandez has at his disposal.