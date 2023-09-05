Barcelona include 8 youngsters in Champions League squad

Barcelona have submitted their Champions League squad to UEFA for the group stages, including a number of promising youngsters in their side.

The Blaugrana are down to just 19 first-team players this season after Ez Abde, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati all exited on transfer deadline day, all of whom are in the squad.

The two new additions, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, are both in the squad, as is Lamine Yamal. He is one of eight youngsters coming from Barca Atletic or the under-19s team, although increasingly it looks as if he will spend the season with the senior side.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Barcelona's Champions League squad. 1. Ter Stegen

2. João Cancelo

3. Balde

4. Ronald Araújo

5. Iñigo Martínez

6. Gavi

7. Ferran Torres

8. Pedri

9. Lewandowski

11. Raphinha

13. Iñaki Peña

14. João Félix

15. Christensen

17. Marcos Alonso

18. Oriol Romeu

20. Sergi… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 5, 2023

Of the other seven, Angel Alarcon, Marc Casado, Aleix Garrido and Fermin Lopez have all made their first team debuts last season, or in the case of Lopez, against Villarreal two weekends ago.

Goalkeepers Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen are accompanied by central defender Pau Cubarsi in the squad, who has been called up by Xavi in recent weeks, but is yet to see any action.

With Barcelona receiving what many are perceiving to be a straightforward group, if such a thing exists for the Blaugrana these days, there is a chance that the youngsters do see game time towards the latter stages of the group. Barcelona take on Royal Antwerp, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.