Atletico Madrid wary of possible departure of Antoine Griezmann in 2024

Since re-joining the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2022, Antoine Griezmann has once again become Atletico Madrid’s talisman. The French international was in imperious form during the 2022-23 season, and rightly earned MVP shouts from all across Spain.

Much will be expected of Griezmann this season too, especially with Atletico being touted as dark horses for the LaLiga title, which they last won two years ago. If Griezmann has another good individual campaign, Los Colchoneros are sure to be right up there challenging.

However, there is doubt as to whether Griezmann continues at Atletico beyond this season. According to Sport, club officials expect there to be movement on a possible departure next summer.

Griezmann has made it known that he would love to end his career in the MLS, joining the likes of former teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in making the move to the United States. 2024 could be the year that he becomes the next big name to make the move.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to allowing Griezmann to leave, as long as they receive an acceptable offer from any interested parties. Despite this, the focus of player and club – for the time being – will only be on the season, and rightly so.