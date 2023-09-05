Arda Guler sets target for Real Madrid return, club more cautious

Real Madrid have suffered something of an injury crisis in the opening stages of the La Liga season, but are starting to look at when players may again be available.

Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are out long-term following their anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy were expected to be back for their 2-1 win over Getafe last weekend, but will, all being well, return after the international break.

According to MD, Arda Guler has also set a return date in his mind. Guler underwent surgery on his meniscus three weeks ago, and is aiming to be back in little under three weeks for the Madrid derby, like Vinicius. Los Blancos take on Atletico Madrid on either the 23rd or 24th of September, and Guler is aiming to make the squad for that match.

Yet Managing Madrid say that the club are looking to take things slow with Guler. They say the club are being cautious with the 18-year-old, and would be perfectly content if it meant waiting until after the second international break in October for his return.

That comes two weeks after the Madrid derby, and with the two-week break would see him out until a trip to Sevilla on the 21st or 22nd of October.

Real Madrid will be well aware of the enthusiasm of Guler to get involved having taken to training like a duck to water at Valdebebas. However with such a young talent, they will be desperate to avoid anything that risks longer term effects on Guler.