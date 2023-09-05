Ansu Fati to wear first Barcelona number during loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion

On Friday, the final day of the summer transfer window, Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion completed the signing of Ansu Fati from Barcelona. The 20-year-old agreed to a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour at the Catalans.

Fati was presented to the Brighton fans during their match at the weekend, and he will begin training with his new teammates this week, having been left out of Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad.

During his time at Brighton, Fati will wear the number 31 jersey, which Barcelona fans will have fond memories of the youngster wearing during his early years at the club. Fati wore the same number when he broke into the first team at Barcelona, before switching to 22 in 2020.

Barcelona will be keeping a keen eye on Fati’s progress at Brighton. It looks to be an excellent environment for him to recapture his previous form, which would be fantastic news for all involved.