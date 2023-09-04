WATCH: Real Madrid starlet taken on preseason tour impresses with brace from midfield

Real Madrid often struggle with blooding players into their first team, and developing into meaningful members of their squad, instead players often leaving and returning. Yet Nico Paz is one of the few that people believe has a genuine chance of doing just that.

Paz, 18, has already appeared once for Argentina’s under-20 side, and Spain have been competing for his allegiance in recent years. A gifted midfielder capable of playing anywhere behind the front line, Paz was one of the few youngsters taken on Real Madrid’s preseason tour to the USA by Carlo Ancelotti. He looked completely at home, appearing in three of their four preseason friendlies.

Originally part of the under-19s last season, he began making inroads into the Castilla side under Raul Gonzalez, scoring twice and assisting three times in just 870 minutes.

Now he is a fully fledged member of the Castilla side, and has already scored twice and assisted in just two appearances. On Sunday, he was the difference between Castilla and Antequera, who they beat 2-1 in inhospitable surroundings.

Paz scored Real Madrid’s opener, finishing emphatically after being sent through on goal. He would then go on to grab the winner, firing a layed off free kick into the top corner for all three points. If he continues that form, Ancelotti will be tempted to bring him back into the senior side on occasion. Along with Gonzalo, he has started off the season the brightest of the Castilla team.