WATCH: Lionel Messi puts in Hollywood performance to beat MLS champions Los Angeles FC

Lionel Messi recently recorded an entire 90 minutes without scoring or assisting for Inter Miami, but he was back to rectify that on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Inter Miami were greeted by a Hollywood reception, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Edward Norton, Tyga, Owen Wilson, Tom Holland, Liam Gallagher, Lebron James, Magic Johnson and the Prince of England, Harry Windsor, all turning out to see Messi.

He was back on form for the clash between the revamped Inter Miami and last season’s Major League Soccer champions, Los Angeles FC. Now without Gareth Bale, they could not help but succumb to the Argentine and his merry Miami.

Busquets➡️ Messi ➡️ Alba to put us in the lead by 2️⃣#LAFCvMIA | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/P57D4d1nR9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 4, 2023

Former Barcelona trio Sergio Busquets, Messi and Jordi Alba combined for Inter’s second of the night to make it 2-0. Facundo Farias had given them the lead.

Leo 🤝 Leo Leo Messi to Leo Campana to make it 3-0!#LAFCvMIA | 0-3 pic.twitter.com/3qJUMiC6Te — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 4, 2023

Messi would then break free in the late stages to put a third on a plate for Leo Campana, before Ryan Hollingshead pulled one back late on.

Some Sunday fun 👀 Take a look at tonight’s highlights from our 3-1 win and catch us back in action on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV next week. pic.twitter.com/N9i8CQ8KKu — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 4, 2023

Messi’s Miami are still second bottom in the Eastern Conference in MLS, but do have a feint hope of making the play-offs at the end of the season. They currently sit eight points of DC United in ninth position.