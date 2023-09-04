WATCH: Future Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe lucky following brutal takedown

Real Madrid have invested somewhere between €35m and €60m on what they believe is their number nine of the future in Endrick Felipe, but it will bring them no great joy to see one of their prized assets being treated with so little care.

Endrick came on in the 86th minute for Palmeiras against Corinthians in order to try and swing a Sao Paulo derby in their favour late on. The game was poised at 0-0, and Palmeiras themselves saw Murilo Cerqueira sent off for a second booking in the 92nd minute.

As Endrick and Palmeiras broke up field though, Corinthians’ Maycon ensured that counter-attack would be going no further, scything down the 16-year-old with a brutal challenge.

We have our doubts that Endrick will find La Liga defences any more physical than he is used to.pic.twitter.com/JTa2Epeq8n — Football España (@footballespana_) September 4, 2023

Studs up, Endrick was lucky that he did not have his leg planted when his knee was caught by Maycon. The Corinthians player initially only saw a yellow too, which was upgraded to a red on VAR review.

Endrick will join Real Madrid next summer once he turns 18, completing the move that was agreed in December of 2022.