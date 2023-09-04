The probable date for postponed Atletico Madrid-Sevilla to be played

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla never got out to warm up for their fixture on Sunday evening, with the match being cancelled four hours before the game.

A red weather warning was put out by the Madrid Council, asking people not to go outside or use their vehicles unless necessary due to storms and heavy rain on Sunday. While little rain fell in the city centre, floods were seen in various towns on the outskirts of Madrid.

Two have died from the poor weather, one in the province of Toledo and another in Aldea del Fresno, while another has gone missing, according to Onda Cero.

🚨| Sevilla returns today, it won’t be possible to play the game tomorrow. [@JaviGomezCh] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 3, 2023

It leaves La Liga and both clubs with something of headache in terms of rescheduling the game, with both clubs competing in Europe. Diario AS say that the next plausible date the match could be played is the 30th of December. Thereafter, it would depend on their involvement in cup competitions in order to get the game on.

Atletico Madrid had suggested that the game be played on Monday morning, but with the international break coming, players are also traveling to their national sides today.

Los Colchoneros will no doubt be frustrated they were not able to continue their form from their 7-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. They would have also met Sevilla at a bad time for Los Nervionenes.