Spain team release statement condemning Federation President Luis Rubiales

The men’s Spanish national team have released a statement condemning the behaviour of suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales. La Roja’s captains called an impromptu press conference, where their players watched on as Alvaro Morata read a statement prepared by the players, backed by his fellow captains, Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri Hernandez and Marco Asensio.

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Rubiales has been condemned widely across the game for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent. This has led to FIFA suspending him for 90 days, while the Ministry for Sport in Spain are moving to suspending him for up to two years from his duties. Pedro Rocha has been named interim president until elections can be called, likely next year.

Morata read the following, as quoted by Marca.

“First of all, we want to convey, once again, our pride and our most sincere congratulations to the Women’s National Team for the title of World Champions in Sydney. A historical milestone loaded with meaning that will mark a before and after in Spanish women’s football, inspiring many women with an invaluable victory. For this reason, we want to regret and express our solidarity with the players who have seen their success tarnished.”

“We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour on the part of Mr. Rubiales, who has not been up to the standard of the institution he represents.”

"We place ourselves firmly and clearly on the side of the values ​​that sport represents. Spanish football must be an engine of respect, inspiration, inclusion and diversity and must set an example with its behaviour both on and off the field."

“We place ourselves firmly and clearly on the side of the values ​​that sport represents. Spanish football must be an engine of respect, inspiration, inclusion and diversity and must set an example with its behaviour both on and off the field.”

“From today, we face a decisive camp for the future of Spanish football on our way to qualifying for Euro2024 with two games against Georgia and Cyprus. We would like that, from now on, we could focus on sports issues given the relevance of the challenges that lie ahead.”

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente had explained on Friday that he had been shocked by Rubiales’ General Assembly speech two Fridays ago, where he stated that he would not be resigning, and blamed false feminism for the reaction. Those were the reasons de la Fuente gave for his applause, and the tardiness of his condemnation of the events.

Spain face Georgia and Cyprus this international break, knowing they likely must win both to keep pace with Scotland.

De la Fuente was not present during the press conference held, which lasted only the length of the statements, and did not take any questions.

Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias has ruled himself out of selection until the relevant changes are made at the top of the organisation, while 79 women’s players have declared the same in statement supporting Hermoso.