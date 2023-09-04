Sergio Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla 18 years on

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, who is back at the club 18 years after leaving.

Ramos burnt plenty of bridges signing for Los Blancos on the final day of the transfer window in 2005 for a fee of €27m at the age of just 19. Since he has won everything possible, and in many cases on multiple occasions.

After ending his two years at PSG earlier this summer, Ramos had been looking for a new club this season, and was holding out until the last minute for an offer from Los Nervionenses. Despite receiving far more lucrative offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Ramos took a major pay cut in order to head home.

He will join up with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side already struggling, having gotten off to their worst ever La Liga start, following three straight defeats. He will hope to shore things up at the back for a Sevilla that have struggled in central defence since the departures of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.