Sergio Ramos’ first words on return to Sevilla – ‘It was a debt’

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is back in his home city of Seville ahead of a return to his boyhood club, Sevilla.

Ramos has been a free agent since leaving PSG this summer, with strong links to Turkey, Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia, but will now head back to the side he left 18 years ago.

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta and President Jose Castro had both called a deal to bring Ramos back ‘impossible’ just weeks ago, but it appears that Ramos will take a major pay cut to head back to Andalusia.

“It’s a very special day. Returning home is a tremendous joy. So that’s it, thanks for the reception. Now we have to do the [medical] tests and those things.”

Ramos was asked how long he had been waiting for the call from Castro.

“A few months or so, but happy to be returning, and well, we have time to do the press conference, and the presentation and so on.”

“It would have been pointless going anywhere else, without coming back here to play first. I think it was a debt to my grandfather, to my father, to Sevillismo, to Puerta and many things that have meant a lot. I think it was time. We’ll leave the rest for later.”

Las primeras palabras de Sergio Ramos a su llegada a Sevilla. 💬 “Es una deuda con mi abuelo, con mi padre, con el sevillismo, con Puerta…”. 📽️ @alonsoriveror pic.twitter.com/GnbD3ztJBa — Relevo (@relevo) September 4, 2023

Ramos, 37, returns as the record appearance-maker for Spain, and with five Champions Leagues to his name. The big questions now will turn to the football pitch. Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar already has five options in central defence, and generally likes to play with a high line. How exactly Ramos will cope with a high-pressing system will be intriguing to watch.