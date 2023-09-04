RFEF quadrupled salaries of suspended President Luis Rubiales and 3 others over 3 years

Suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales is again under fire after details of his salary were revealed.

Rubiales, who has been in charge since 2018, has seen his wages and those of three other top members of the RFEF rise consistently by remarkable amounts, between 2018 and 2021. According to RAC1, Rubiales, General Secretary Andreu Camps, Sporting Director Jose Francisco Molina and the national team manager (Julen Lopetegui, Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno), saw their salaries increase from €1.8m in 2018 to over €7m over that period.

It is not stated how those salaries are divided, but year on year the total bill for those four members increased by 80%, 30% and 61%, and then decreased by 25%. The Catalan station suggest that this may be down to bonuses not being made in terms of results.

Given the division has not been revealed, it is possible that much of these numbers pertains to the manager, which on the face of it is undoubtedly the highest paid position of the four. Nevertheless, it is a dramatic increase, and suggests that at the very best, Rubiales and the RFEF have been rather frivolous.