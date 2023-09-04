Real Madrid star who left this summer explains failed spell – ‘It’s a peculiar club’

Real Madrid did not make any signings in August, but they did make two deadline exits official. Reinier Jesus left on loan for the fourth time to Frosinone, while Alvaro Odriozola ended his run of loans by joining former club Real Sociedad on a permanent deal. He explained that he had gained plenty, even if he had not played much at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Odriozola declared that he was grateful for the efforts of both clubs to make a deal happen, and that he wanted to make history with La Real.

“I am lucky that [President Jokin] Aperribay loves me very much and has been the person who has brought me back – also Roberto [Olabe, Sporting Director], from whom I have learned a lot, and Erik. Real Madrid is also a magnificent club, I thank Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez for having made it easier for me to return home, which I am grateful for.”

Odriozola made just 49 appearances across his five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing just 3,340 minutes. That spell did include loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

“They have been hard months but, to tell you the truth, it was clear to me that this was going to happen. Madrid is a masters degree for life in many aspects, also football, of course, but also in life. I’m here and I want to make history at La Real,” Odriozola commented, as carried by Marca.

Odriozola was largely positive about his spell though.

“It is a very peculiar club, a club where you no doubt find the greatest competition, more than in any other club in the world. Zidane, Lopetegui, Solari, Ancelotti, I have learned a lot, although the circumstances were not right. But, although it might look like I did not have a good time, it was a happy stage.”

Returning to La Real, Odriozola will now compete with Hamare Traore for the starting right-back spot under Imanol Alguacil. No doubt he will get the opportunities he hasn’t had in recent years too, with La Real competing in the Champions League too.