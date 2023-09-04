Read Sergio Ramos’ full apology to Sevilla fans following years of battles

Sergio Ramos has recorded a video apology to Sevilla fans, as he looks to patch things up with Los Nervionenses following years of battles.

Ramos left Sevilla on the final day of the transfer window in 2005 for a fee of €27m, to join Real Madrid, who the Sevillistas famously dislike. The first of several confrontations between the Sevilla hardcore and Ramos.

Sevilla President at the time Jose Maria del Nido also declared Ramos a liar, having claimed publicly that he wanted to stay, positing that Ramos paid his release clause willingly. Ramos maintains that it was a mutual sale.

In 2018, Ramos would score a brace at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, including a Panenka penalty. Celebrating into the Sevilla fans with vigour, objects and insults rained down on him, for which the stand was partially closed last season.

The club reported him to the Anti-Violence Committee for his celebration, while Ramos later would say that ‘part of the Sevilla fans do not deserve my respect.

After signing for Sevilla again, Ramos was keen to put all of that behind him.

“Today is a very special day. I’m finally coming home, I’m looking forward to feeling the Sevilla shirt again and pulling on this badge. 18 years have passed since I left, I think I’ve made mistakes and I want to take the opportunity to apologise and apologise to any Sevilla player who has felt offended by things and gestures I could have done at the time. We are all in the same boat, we are all from the same family and we have too many people outside to fight amongst ourselves.”

“I come to help out, to pull in the same direction and I am looking forward to putting on the Sevilla shield, stepping on the Sanchez Pizjuan and meeting with all of you again. It was not only a debt that I had with myself but also with my family, with my grandfather that made me a Sevilla supporter since I was little, with my father…It didn’t make sense to take another direction. I hope to see you very soon. I’m here to give my best and try to achieve my objectives with the team.”

Ramos appears to have taken a significant pay cut in order to make the move happen. It sees the 37-year-old come in to try and turn things around at Sevilla following a tough start to La Liga, suffering defeat in each of their opening three games.